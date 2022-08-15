NDPB investigates Phillips Consulting, UBA Plc for alleged violation of NDPR

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following complaints of violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) against Philips Consulting and United Bank for Africa PLC, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau National Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, has ordered a forensic investigation in line with Article 4 of the NDPR.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Legal, Enforcement and Regulations Lead, NDPB,.Barr. Babatunde Bamigboye made available to newsmen on Monday

“The complaint against Philips Consulting is in connection with the activities of online lending platforms who willfully breach the privacy of citizens whilst the investigation of UBA PLC pertains to allegations of infringement on the governing principles of data protection,” he stated.

It will be recalled that the NDPR mandates organizations to carry out due diligence before engaging in any data processing. This is to ensure that parties are accountable for any infringement on fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects.

The Bureau warns all data controllers and processors to eschew all forms of data processing that are detrimental to citizens as well as the economy and security of the country.

