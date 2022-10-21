Ndoma-Egba tasks politicians on values to fast track development

By Joan Nwagwu

Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, Secretary, Planning, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Presidential Campaign Council, has called on politicians to institutionalise values that will fast track socio-economic development in the country.

Ndoma-Egba made the call when members of the APC National Integrity Movement (ANIM) visited him on Thursday in Abuja.

He said it was time for politicians to change their values and attitudes for the good and development of the country.

According to him, there is no country that has developed just because somebody holds power, explaining that development comes through value orientation.

“So we must begin to integrate values into our politics, if you take on some of the countries, like China, U.S, Japan and some others, you will see values in their leadership styles, ‘’ he said.

Ndoma-Egba who is also Former Chairman, Niger Delta Commission (NDDC), noted that the 2023 general elections would be different from the previous elections in the country.

He said only those who work for the party that would be compensated, stressing the need for everybody to be on board.

“The attitude we should take to the next elections is the act of voluntarism. So, we must encourage the concept of volunteers in APC,’’ he said.

He, however, pledged his support for the movement.

In his remark, the National Leader of the movement, Abubakar Saadu, said their mission was to build strong partnership, unity and understanding among party stakeholders.

He promised that the group would also identify challenges of the party and proffer solutions on the best way to amicably resolve them at the party level.

Mark Tersoo, ANIM Leader, Benue, said that the visit was to fashion out ways to reach out to core stakeholders of the party as it concerns the coming elections.

“The group consists of people who have the interest of the party at heart and we believe that we have what it takes for this party to continue.

“Unfortunately, just like any other party, we have our own issues but these are issues that we should look inward and be able to solve, ’’he said.

He also added that the group was seeking Ndoma-Egba’s support in moving the party forward.

“We are here to tell you that you are one of those persons who we believe will be able to organise the leaders for the sustenance of the ideas on which the party stands.

“Because going forward, if we do not continue as a party, we will allow ourselves to become laughable.

“That is why we are here, because for someone like you, you brought in a lot of goodwill, you added value to the party, ’’he said.

Mr Chris Okaeban, Edo ANIM Leader, said that the movement was created to stand in defence of what the party stands for.

“ANIM is going to stand in the gap for those who actually command that value politically, that also brought a lot of goodwill in their various horizons, constituencies and their zones.

“In view of the ideas you have politically, I just want to say that you have been an epitome of humility and loyalty and you have provided leadership and ladder to others to climb.

“Hence, ANIM found you worthy as one of our leaders to pay this August visit today, we believe you can still provide that platform for us to win the next coming election,’’he said.(NAN)

