Ndoma-Egba tasks NUJ on members welfare

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, has urged the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to put in place a viable welfare scheme for its members.

Ndoma-Egba stated this when the leadership of the NUJ, Cross River Council, paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Calabar.

The former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said the call was necessitated to ensure that journalists carried out their duty professionally.

Ndoma-Egba who expressed worry over activities of unregulated social media platforms in the country, urged the union to prioritise the welfare of its members whether dead or alive.

Ndoma-Egba who is a Patron of the NUJ, commended the state leadership on its plan to reinvent the union in Cross River.

“Don’t just reinvent the union but we need to see to the welfare of the members whether dead or alive.

“Because death is inevitable, we need to take care of those left behind by members of the union; we can’t question God over the death of love ones or member,” he said.

The former lawmaker advised the members of the union to equip themselves in order to meet up with modern trend in the profession.

“Changes in the practice is fast becoming something else with modern gadgets, you must also re-establish yourself to continue to be relevant in the profession.

“There is need for practicing journalists to be abreast with the modern trend in the profession. There is need for members to be ICT complaint,” he said.

He also expressed fear over the unregulated activities of various social media platforms in the country.

“This may pose a big challenge in the country in time to come if left unregulated,” he stated.

Earlier, Mr Gill Nsa, Chairman of the state Council, expressed the readiness of the council to re-establish contact with its patrons and also enhance welfare of its members.(NAN)

