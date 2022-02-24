NDLEA woos Nigerians to join in anti-narcotics war

NDLEA reiterated in Akure on Thursday that the war against drug abuse belonged to everyone and not an exclusive fight of the anti-narcotics agency

It declared at a sensitisation programme held at Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, Akure, by the Ondo State Committee on Drug Control that everyone needed to join in the fight to sanitise the society of decadence and vices.

The programme was co-sponsored by the Ondo State Ministry of Health and the NDLEA.

Addressing about 4,000 students of the school, Mrs Yetunde Jeyifous, Assistant Commander, (Narcotics, Drug Demand Reduction Unit), NDLEA Ondo State Command, stressed that all hands must be on deck to end the menace.

“If the war is not fought, the society will not be fit for human existence,’’ she said.

She enjoined students to get engaged in productive activities like skills acquisition and sports, rather than looking towards drug abuse.

She equally enjoined the students to shun self-medication.

“Do not eat or drink things whose content you do not know and do not leave your food or drinks unattended when you go out with friends,’’ she admonished.

Earlier, Mrs Courage Oyeto, a member of the committee, attributed drug abuse among teenagers to peer pressure, curiosity and parental influence.

“Drug abuse affects careers and goals. It damages vital organs of the body and it can also cause depression,’’ Oyeto, a pharmacist noted.

Expressing appreciation to the NDLEA and to the committee, the Principal, Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Mrs Temitope Ojoge, noted that the girls were well-enlightened about the need to shun hazardous substances.

She promised that the school would soon inaugurate a club to campaign against drug misuse and abuse. (NAN)

