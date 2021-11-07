NDLEA will train NANTA members on tracking drug couriers – Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) will provide training support for members of the the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) in order to assist in tracking drug couriers.

According to the NDLEA Chair, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), the partnership with NANTA will assist to rid Nigeria of drug cartels.

He said as a former player in the aviation sector, he appreciated the challenges faced by travel operators in tracking drug traffickers who approached them for travel services.

In a statement issued on Saturday to journalists in Lagos Mrs Susan Akporiaye, NANTA President, quoted Marwa as pledging to support members to receive training that would enhance their partnership with NDLEA.

Marwa gave the promise when Akporiaye led two council members to present a certificate of nomination to him as NANTA Eminent Person Awardee

He thanked the association for the recognition accorded him and pointed out that all hands must be on deck to restore sanity in the Nigerian public health system and the country’s image.

Akporaiye said that Marwa deserved the award for championing the aggressive drive to rid Nigeria of illicit trafficking and consumption of drugs.

She appealed to the NDLEA boss to help NANTA to create more awareness by way of training its members on how to be circumspect when dealing with clients requesting for travel services to countries listed as illicit drugs red zones.

She commended Marwa for bringing refreshing and effective security measures to confront drug cartels who through their nefarious activities had battered Nigeria’s image.

“Since your coming to NDLEA, we noticed that you have put the illicit drug cartels to flight and thus help give Nigeria a better image within and outside Africa, “ he said.

She said Marwa’s activities had boosted the tourism business which, according to her, is largely dependent on perception and image.

Akporiaye said that the Eminent Persons Award, which will be bestowed on Marwa as “Champion of Drug Free Nigeria” on Nov. 12 in Abuja was a token of appreciation from the association.

She said this was for the good work Marwa had done to keep Nigeria and Nigerian young persons in particular out of dangerous influence and circle of consumption of dangerous drugs.

“NANTA appreciates your dedication and passion in this regard and as partners in progress we look forward to your office in helping our members to avoid pitfalls of being labeled as influencers and bridge lines to drug cartels and couriers,” she said. (NAN)

