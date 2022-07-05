NDLEA warns drivers, company staff against use of illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo Command, on Tuesday advised drivers and company staff against the use of illicit drugs and substance abuse.

Mr Fidel Cocodia, Zonal Commander, NDLEA, zone ‘M’, comprising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, gave the advice while opening an awareness seminar for BUA cement and transport staff at Okpella, Etsako Central Local Government Area in Edo.

Cocodia said drug problem was a global problem affecting every one in the society in one way or the other negatively.

“What we are doing here today is just a part of efforts of trying to address and manage that problem,” he said.

He explained that the agency had continued to put in measures to tackle drug abuse, the availability of drugs as well as to understand the option of drugs, be it methamphetamine, cannabis or trafficking of substances like heroin or cocaine.

He disclosed that some of the measures included interception at both airports and seaports, production centres, cannabis farms, meth farms as well as destruction of meth laboratory.

According to the zonal commander, the fight is a continua. Drug abuse is a criminal business that you can’t say can be totally put to an end.

“The effort of the agency has gone a long way to manage the situation and reduce it to the barest minimum.”

He noted that it was not just an agency matter, but a general thing that needed support of everyone.

“We are all stakeholders in one way or the other. That is why we are here in this programme, trying to sensitise staff of the BUA group to the dangers involved in drug abuse and it’s consequences,” he said.

Early in his remarks, Mr Buba Wakawa, the Edo commander of the NDLEA, said the essence of the agency’s synergy with the BUA group was for sensitisation on effect of drug abuse and trafficking.

According to Wakawa, ” the sensitisation does not mean that we are on to drug abuse, but it is to educate in order to pass the message to ourselves, youths and co workers.

“We will educate you on how to identify a drug user/trafficker within your organisation.

“But the essence is not to identify a drug user and retrench him. Drug users need help. They are the people who need help in the society.

“So the essence is to educate you and if you are able to identify a drug user, bring him up for counseling, so we can rehabilitate him into the society”.

Similarly, Mr Idris Ahmed, Plant Director, BUA cement/transport, said the seminar was long over due, as drug problem was global.

Ahmed said this was because youths majorly had taken to drugs and the society was responsible.

He said there was need to take step to rectify it, adding that “until we can cater for our community, youths and children, we will continue to have problems”.

“Drugs have plunged several families into hardships, and so the onus is now on all of us to prevent abuse of drugs.

“We must try to bring our children up aright, because right now the society is in reverse gear.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lectures were delivered on legal implication of conveying or transporting hard drugs.

NAN reports that lectures on profiling of goods search/mode of concealment, effects of drug abuse and stages of drug abuse were also presented.

The lectures also dwelt on identification of drugs commonly used and trafficked in Nigeria. (NAN)

