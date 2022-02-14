NDLEA wants Abba Kyari over illicit drugs

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared DCP, Abba Kyari wanted over 25kilograms of illicit drugs.

The Director, and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this at a press briefing Monday in Abuja.

The NDLEA said investigation revealed that Kyari was a member of drug syndicate which operated across the globe.

Abba Alhaji Kyari a Nigerian police officer who a Deputy Commissioner of Police currently and relieved from all police duties.

This pending the of an internal investigation into alleged connection with Gucci King, popular alleged fraudster Ramon Abbas “Hushpuppi”.

