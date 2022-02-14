NDLEA wants Abba Kyari over illicit drugs

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared DCP, Abba Kyari wanted over 25kilograms of illicit drugs.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja.

The NDLEA said investigation has revealed that Kyari was a member of drug syndicate which operated across the globe.

Abba Alhaji Kyari is a Nigerian police officer who is a Deputy Commissioner of Police currently on suspension and relieved from all police duties.

This is pending the outcome of an internal investigation into his alleged connection with Gucci King, popular alleged fraudster Ramon Abbas “Hushpuppi”.

