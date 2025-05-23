NDLEA, US-DEA to strengthen collaboration on drug war

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States (DEA) have stressed the need to strengthen current collaboration

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States (DEA) have stressed the need to strengthen current collaboration between the two agencies on the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

This was the highpoint of discussion during a meeting between the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa and the Country Attache of US-DEA, Ms Daphne Morrison on Friday in Abuja.

In a statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, the Country Attache of US-DEA appreciated Marwa for the cordial working relationship and partnership between NDLEA and DEA.

Morrison who was recently posted to Nigeria said “I wanted to make this one of my priorities to come meet with you so we can continue to collaborate and work together.

“And thank you so much for your support over the years, and we’re ready to keep things going.

“I know you’ve been working well with the last Country Attaché, so I’m ready to get back in and collaborate and do some really great things with you.”

Morrison also said efforts were ongoing to organise more training for officers and men of the Special Operations Units of the NDLEA.

She added that the US-DEA was looking forward to a number of joint operations with NDLEA in already identified areas of interest.

In his response, the NDLEA boss acknowledged the excellent relationships with Morrison’s predecessors.

“They’ve been very, very supportive, and I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that it will be the same, if not better, with you,”he said.

Marwa noted the recent evolution of NDLEA in the size of its workforce, expansion of operational and administrative structures.

This, he said, was responsible for the remarkable successes recorded in its drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

He acknowledged the support received from DEA over the years especially in areas of equipment, training, and joint operations, while expressing hope that more of such support would continue.

“I think we would welcome much more support but because this being your first visit to introduce yourself, I’m not going to bring out a long list of demands or requests.

“But, this is just to acknowledge that we appreciate all the support we’ve been receiving,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)