NDLEA urges speedy trial of drug offenders

By Hajara Leman

The Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Gombe State, Mrs Ekaete Egwunwoke has called for accelerated trial of drug offenders in the state.

She stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

Egwunwoke said that the high number of drug offences in the state required swift and decisive response from all stakeholders.

She urged the ministry of Justice to collaborate with the court to hasten the conclusion of drug related cases in the courts.

Egwunwoke expressed concern over the attitude of members of the public, to the increasing number of drug and substance abuse among youths in the state.

She said the failure to tame the spate of drug and substance abuse in the state, has the potential to become severe with devastating effects on lives and property.

The commander said that with the current harsh economic situation in the country, some youths have resorted to the consumption of drug to commit crimes.

She urged parents and members of the community to remain vigilant and report drug dealers to the relevant authorities for appropriate punishment.

Egwunwoke commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state for the recent recruitment and training of 500 youths into the state Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC) and the recruitment of 1,000 Teachers.(NAN)

