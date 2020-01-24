NDLEA unveils Guchi as Anti-Drug Ambassador

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd.), unveiled Ugochi Onuoha (a.k.a Guchi) as the new Anti-Drug Ambassador of the agency.

Addressing newsmen at the event on Thursday in Abuja, Abdallah said that youthinvolvement in drug control is cardinal, since the youth constitute the most vulnerable group to drug abuse.

He revealed that, in the next two years, Guchi will work closely with the NDLEA and other stakeholders to draw attention to its overall priorities of addressing the drug issue affecting the lives of people and well-being, even as he implored the general public for partnership.

He said: “I am happy to see a young person taking ownership of the global effort to disentangle mankind, especially the youth population from the shackles of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

“When the idea of an anti-drug ambassador was conceived, I did not hesitate to give instant approvalbecause it is a clear indication that the idea of drug control, as a shared responsibility which we have beencanvassing over the years, has crystalized.

“Today’s event is a milestone. I have no doubt that it will go a long way in redefining our drug control efforts.

“It certainly will help in addressing thegap of lack of active involvement of our youths in the programs and activities aimed at deescalating the scourge of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

He added: “Ambassadors are well-known personalities from the worlds of arts, literature, entertainment, sport orother fields of public life who commit to contribute to efforts to raise awareness of important health problems and solutions.

“In the next two years, ourdear Guchi will work closely with NDLEA and other stakeholders to draw attention to its overall priorities of addressing the drug issue affecting the lives of ourpeople and well-being.

“As NDLEA ant-drug Ambassador, you are expected to serve as the face ofNDLEA to help drive anti-drug sensitization and public awareness through advocacy and mobilizationof relevant stakeholders.

“This initiative which should send a strong signal to the drug control community that everybody has a role to play in the drug control chain.

“The space is quite wide for every stakeholder to function without hindrance.”

