‎NDLEA, UK-HOIO sign MoU on operational partnership against illicit drugs‎‎‎

‎The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Home Office International Operations (HOIO) of the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will enhance the fight against transnational organized crime, particularly the trafficking of illicit drugs and other prohibited commodities between Nigeria and the UK.

‎

‎Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Monday 26th May 2025, Regional Manager (West Africa) of HOIO, Mr. Ian Cunliffe, expressed appreciation for the productive relationship between NDLEA and HOIO. “I’d like to start by thanking the chairman for his time today and for the gracious welcome. I know the chairman had a great relationship with my predecessor, Christopher Hawksfield and with HOIO which has been really, really productive and I am really keen to maintain and enhance that relationship going forward. I think the signing of this MoU today is the beginning of the next phase of our relationship.”

‎

‎While acknowledging the excellent relationship with HOIO and Cunliffe’s predecessor, Marwa said “I have absolutely no doubt that we will also have the same relationship with you. I appreciate the HOIO for all the tremendous work that you have been doing with us.”

‎

‎According to the NDLEA boss, the MoU “is not just an agreement, it is indeed a reaffirmation of our mutual trust, cooperation, collaboration and unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and futures of our respective nations. Nigeria, through the NDLEA, continues to scale up its drug control measures according to the National Drug Control Master Plan.

‎

‎“We have a road-map and this MoU adds to the strategy framework by establishing a clear, lawful and secure mechanism for sharing personal data, intelligence and operational insights in line with international conventions, national laws and global best practices. Together I know we will close ranks against crime and deepen the bonds of mutual responsibility and respect.

‎

‎“We are convinced that stronger intelligence sharing leads to stronger enforcement. This partnership will enhance our collective ability to interdict criminal suspects, disrupt trafficking networks, and trace illicit financial flows with greater precision and speed.”

‎

