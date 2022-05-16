NDLEA to partner NCWS to check drug abuse among women

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday promised to partner the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) to address drug abuse among women.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), made the promise when the newly elected President of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, led a delegation on a visit to the directorate in Abuja.

Congratulating the new executive, Marwa noted that NCWS was central to the ongoing drug demand reduction and drug supply control efforts in Nigeria.

He said that the level of drug abuse in the country was worrisome, hence the need for partnership with all stakeholders to reduce drug usage.

The chief executive of NDLEA said that he was happy to know that NCWS had structures in local government areas and communities.

“ When you look at the size of Nigerians that use drugs which is about 15 million, you will understand why some families and societies are being destroyed and terrible crimes committed.

“Drugs are wiping out our future generation. Unfortunately, one in every four that use drugs is a woman. This may appear to be 25 per cent only.

“But when considered that the women include mothers who are setting examples for children, you can understand the impact of this on a child,” he said.

“The NDLEA boss said drug abuse by pregnant women could have adverse effects on the unborn children.

Marwa said that women that used drug were afraid of stigmatisation, hence they do not seek help or treatment.

He noted that of all the persons counseled and treated by the command, only five per cent are women.

“This is the area that we call on the NCWS to support our partnership and advocacy for women to renounce drugs and seek help and treatment.

“We will work with your state offices to sweep drugs off our streets as much as possible, but we need to face the demand end, hence the need for collaboration with the NCWS,” he said.

Lami said the partnership between the two bodies to combat drug abuse was important in view of the disturbing prevalence of the menace among women in the country.

She said that NCWS was worried by this and that was why the council had come to seek partnership with NDLEA to address drug abusive among women. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

