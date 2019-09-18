NDLEA to engage teachers in fight against drug abuse in Jigawa

#TrackNigeria The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Jigawa Command says it planned to engage secondary school teachers in its fight against drug abuse.

Mr Oko Michael , the Deputy Commander of the agency in the state, gave the hint during an interview in Dutse on Wednesday.

Michael said the teachers would be engaged to handle the already inaugurated Drug-Free Clubs (DFCs) in senior and junior secondary schools in the state.

He explained that the NDLEA had already set up DFCs in some selected schools in the state.

The deputy commander said the clubs would serve as avenues in conducting Drug Education activities aimed at educating students on the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

“Drug-Free Clubs were established in various schools within the state, hence the need to engage teachers to oversee the activities of the clubs.

“The teachers are expected to report regularly to the NDLEA about the activities of the clubs in their respective schools.

“Their involvement will enable them monitor the behavior of the students so as to prevent them from being involved in drug abuse and drug-related crimes.

“Adequate counseling and guidance from teachers will immensely help the students make good friends in school and at home.

Michael therefore urged teachers to help their students take good decisions on moral issues, saying the absence of guidance from teachers could be disastrous.

He added that the command would soon train the teachers on how to identify drug addict, notice when a student had taken controlled drugs, as well how to counsel such students.

“The command will soon buil the capacity of the teachers on how to identify drug addiction among students.

“They will also be trained on how to report the activities of DFCs to the NDLEA or the State Drug Control Committee”, he said. (NAN)