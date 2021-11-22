NDLEA to arraign 2 for alleged illicit drug deal

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned until Nov. 25, arraignment of two men, Jelili Kamoru and Sodiq Oduola, charged with drug trafficking.

Kamoru, 44, and Oduola 25, are charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with conspiracy and illegal deal in 798kg of hemp.

The charge is pending before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

Arraignment of the defendants could not take place on Monday because the court did not sit.

The defendants will be arraigned Nov. 25.

According to the NDLEA, the defendants committed the alleged offences on Oct. 15.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said that they were arrested at Akala in Mushin area, Lagos State, on a tipoff.

Hemp, Cocaine, Heroin and other hard drugs are listed in the NDLEA Schedule as banned.

Trafficking in any of them contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004, which provides for up to life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)

