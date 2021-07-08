NDLEA set to train newly recruited officers

The National Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has scheduled its training for in the Narcotic Officer cadre and the first of batch of Narcotic Assistant cadre for July 25.

Its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Babafemi said all in the 2019 exercise in the two categories now to report for training the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos, , on July 25.

“The shift in is to allow the affected candidates observe the Eid Kabir holiday before reporting for training.

“All other instructions issued along with the lists of released in the earlier statements remain valid,” he said.

NAN reports that the earlier announced for the training was Saturday July 17. (NAN)

