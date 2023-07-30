NDLEA seizes156,575 tramadol pills in 5 states, FCT in 2 weeks

By Ibironke Ariyo

NDLEA seized at least 156,575 tramadol pills and other illicit drugs in five states and the FCT in the last two weeks.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi listed the states as Enugu, Anambra, Ondo, Lagos, and Ogun.

He stated that at least 156,380 pieces of the pills were seized from two suspects: Abdulrazak Bala and Lawal Salisu.

He added that the two suspected drug paddlers were arrested on Gwagwalada-Abaji Highway in the FCT on Saturday, July 29.

He stated that NDLEA operatives also uncovered a “Skuchies’’ factory at Sagamu, Ogun, where one Femi Isiaka was arrested on Thursday, July 26.

“Recovered from the factory were 37kg of Indian hemp, 195 Tramadol pills, 5,000 tablets of Diazepam and 216 tablets of Rophynol.

“Also recovered were 204 litres of “skuchies’’, four fridges, four gas cylinders and one industrial cooker.

“At the Apapa seaport in Lagos, a container load of nitrous oxide popularly known as laughing gas, linked to a 30-year-old businessman, Stephen Eze, was seized on Tuesday, July 25,’’ Babafemi stated.

Suspended drug peddler“Two containers of laughing gas imported from China by the suspect were earlier seized on July 13 at the Apapa Port.

“The third shipment was intercepted during a joint examination of the container marked SUDU7431605 containing 8,336 canisters of Nitrous Oxide and pressure release nozzles,’’ Babafemi added.

He stated also that two suspects, Francis Diamond (26), and Adekunle Damilola (26), were arrested in Ita-Ogbolu Forest in Ondo State, while in possession of 247.5kg of Indian hemp.

The NDLEA spokesman added that a Volkswagen Golf Car, also conveying 308kg of Indian hemp was intercepted at Airport Junction on Akure-Ogbese Road on Wednesday, July 26, and a suspect, Farouk Umar (38), arrested.

“A 32-year-old suspect, Chukwuma Nnaji was arrested with 47kg of “Skunk’’ in a warehouse at Onuogba Eke in Ishielu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday, July 29.

“Twelve kilograms of the same substance was also recovered from a lockup shop during the raid.

“A grandpa, Boniface Ogwurlobi (62), and one Chimezie Onyenjuru, were arrested at Uli town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra with 49.415kg of Indian hemp, 127.7gm of methamphetamine and 15gm of cocaine.

“This happened during a raid on Friday, July 28.

“Men of the 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army also transferred three suspects: Olasande Olutosin, Oleh Chiagozie and Obamuro Baiyeri arrested with 2,608.3kg of Indian hemp to the NDLEA.

“They equally intercepted the truck conveying the substance to the Lagos State Command of the NDLEA on Tuesday, July 25,’’ Babafemi stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

