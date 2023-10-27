NDLEA seizes over 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances in 2 years

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa says the agency has seized more than 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances in two years.

Marwa said this while responding to request for partnership and deployment of more NDLEA personnel to all parts of Katsina by Gov. Dikko Radda.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Friday in Abuja.

Marwa also said that more than 36,096 suspects had been arrested and more than 6,043 already prosecuted and convicted within the same period.

He noted that the drug menace was a huge issue which had destroyed the lives of several Nigerian youths and communities.

According to him, it is the public enemy number one, and especially the criminal aspect of it, because 99 per cent of criminals must first have access to drugs and be under the influence to perpetrate some of their acts.

“That is why the NDLEA under the collective support of the directorates and management has put all efforts towards operation ‘offensive action’.

“This operation involves going out to seize all drugs cultivated, imported or on the verge of being exported out of the country.

Marwa emphasised that another side of the fight was drug demand reduction, which focused on prevention, treatment and aftercare of drug dependent persons.

“The preventive measure targets those who have not started or are about starting drug use.

“They are targeted through advocacy and sensitisation across all levels.

“It is for this reason we structured the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative from the National to Local Government Area (LGA) levels, ” he said.

He assured that the agency would continue relentlessly until the streets were cleared of drugs.

Speaking earlier, Radda said that the synergy was important and needed in the state.

According to him, the Katisna State Government recognises that the NDLEA has been making lots of efforts in supporting the government.

“But we still need more support from the chairman to stop the movement of drugs and ensure the arrest and prosecution of dealers in the state.”

The governor appealed for better partnership and synergy to reduce the abuse of drugs, the activities of banditry and trafficking in the state.

“We appeal to the NDLEA for support and on behalf of the Katsina state government, we appreciate the NDLEA for the work you are doing.

“We hope this visit enhances a better working relationship between the NDLEA and the state,” he said. (NAN)

