NDLEA seizes  over 36.571 kg  hard drugs in 6 months

By Bukola Adetoye

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos Command, says it has seized solid and liquid hard drugs worth 36, 571kg and 1, 924 litres hard drugs between January and June.

The Narcotic Commandant (CC) of NDLEA, Lagos command, Mr Isah Adoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Adoro said the hard drugs withdrawn from circulation included Cannabis, Cocaine, Methamphetamine and Heroine.

“Tramadol, Royphenol, Pregablin, Lesofan, Codeine syrup, molly and Diazepam among others,” he said.

He said in January, 8,323 kg and 1035 of solid and liquid hard substances were withdrawn while in February, above 4119.kg and 038.9 litres of solid and liquid substances were withdrawn.

“In March 11045 kg and 18.7 litres of solid and liquid substances were seized.

“In April 1035 kg and 10 litres, in May 9385kg and 8.5 litres and in June 2672 kg and 12.7 litres of illicit substances were seized,” he said.

While commending the operatives of the command, Adoro reiterated that the operatives would not relent until all the drug barons in the state were nabbed.

“The negative impact of the consumption of illicit drugs among youths and others in Nigeria is devastating”.

He further warned the criminal elements who profited on the illegal business to stop the evil act.(NAN)

