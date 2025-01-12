NDLEA seizes N1.1b worth of codeine shipment in Rivers



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has seized a total of 338,200 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth more than N1.1billion in street value.

By Ibironke Ariyo

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the seizures were made between Thursday and Friday at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers.

He said that the drugs were intercepted in two containers watch-listed by the agency following processed intelligence.

Babafemi said that the illicit consignments were discovered during joint examination of the containers by NDLEA’s operatives, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies.

In a similar vein, Babafemi said operatives of the anti-narcotic agency arrested and detained, Bariu Aliyu (alias Malo), the traditional chief priest of Igunuko shrine, Alpha beach Ajah Lekki.

Babafemi said he was nabbed on October 25, after over three months of manhunt for him.

He said that 2,760kg skunk was recovered from him.

“Though two of his accomplices were earlier arrested at the shrine last year and had since been charged and convicted in court, Bariu was said to be the leader of the syndicate,”he said.

“Meanwhile, a suspect, Habibu Ya’u, 23, was nabbed by NDLEA’s officers who raided Gadar Tamburawa, Zaria road, Kano on Thursday,”he said.

Babafemi said that the operatives recovered 45 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.2kg; and 40,800 pills of opioids including tramadol from him.

He quoted the NDLEA’s Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa(rtd), as commending the officers and men of PHPC, Lagos, and Kano Commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts were well appreciated.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)