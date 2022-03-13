NDLEA seizes large quantities of illicit drugs at Apapa port, 3 states

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 63-year-old Vincent Obimma with 350grams of cocaine and 150grams of heroin at a park in the Apapa seaport corridor in Lagos state.



NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



Babafemi said that the drugs were hidden in an industrial torch packets heading to Kano, Kano state, adding that the suspect was arrested on March 11.



Meanwhile, a drug dealer in Kaduna state, James Okenwa has also been arrested in a follow up operation at Central Market, Kaduna.



According to Babafemi, the suspect admitted the ownership of 1,807 bottles of cough syrup with codeine that were earlier recovered from two suspects at tollgate.



“At the point of his arrest, another 152 bottles of the drug were recovered from his vehicle.



“He has accepted ownership of all the 1,959 bottles of the codeine syrup, ” he said.



In another development, two fake security agents: Akalonu Justin and Azimbi Festus who were coming from Onitsha and heading to Maiduguri, Borno state capital have been arrested in Yobe state.



Babafemi said that they were arrested with 25 blocks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 12 .5kg and 1, 598 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 159.8 liters.



He added that 85kg of cannabis was also recovered from the warehouse of a notorious drug dealer in Pawari area of Damaturu, the state capital on March 10.

“In Anambra state, a total of 38,605 tablets of assorted opioids were recovered from a 29-year-old drug dealer, Awoke Friday at Nkwelle junction, Onitsha.



“He was arrested on Friday, March 11 with the support of men of the Nigeria Police, ” he said.



Babafemi said the Chairman NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, commended the officers and men of the Apapa Port, Kaduna, Yobe and Anambra Commands of the agency for the impressive seizures and arrests in the past week.



He said Marwa charged them and their colleagues across the country to remain focussed and further intensify efforts to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs and substances. (NAN).

