NDLEA seizes 6, 911.28kg ‘illicit drugs,’ arrests 273 suspects in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 273 suspects and made seizures of 6,911.2kg of illicit substances in Kogi, between January and December.

The Kogi NDLEA Commander, Mr Adeyeye Olusegun, made the disclosure on Thursday at a news conference held at the command in Lokoja.

Olusegun described the feat as “very remarkable and steady progress” in demand and supply reduction in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in Kogi.

*This progress made in the command has come with challenges though surmountable, considering the professional display put up by my officers and men, who worked tirelessly to smoke out substance abusers and traffickers.

“The 6, 911.2kg hard drugs seized within the period are: Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Diazepam, Meth, Rohypnol, Pentazocine Injection and Exol-5.

“Others are Cocaine, Codeine, Pethidine Injection, Ergometrine Injection, Nitrous, Oxide and Heroin,” he said.

The commander further disclosed that out of the 273 suspects arrested, 229 are male while 44 are female out of which 17 suspects had been convicted.

According to him, the agency filed 86 cases in the courts and got 17 convictions within the period under review.

He also disclosed that the command was able to seize other exhibits which were not within its purview to activate prosecution but were subsequently transferred to appropriate authority for diligent investigation and prosecution.

The exhibits included: 60 pieces of Military Uniform Vest, 90

Super Power Explosives, two Local Pistols, four Pump Action Rifles, one RLA and 1, 250 pieces of Cartridges, which had all been transferred to the Nigerian Military in Lokoja.

He said that 199 Cartons of Nitrous Oxide, another exhibit discovered in two buses had also been transferred to NAFDAC for investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects involved.

“As part of our drug demand reduction/advocacy activities from January till date,, the command has counseled 147 males and 30 females respectively and has carried out sensitisation programmes in over 12 schools, religion centers, motor parks, market squares and other public places.

“The command has paid advocacy and familiarisation visits to some Royal fathers including the Attah Igala, HRM Mathew Opaluwa-Oguche, and HRM Solomon Oladele-Owoniyi Obaro of Kabba, to seek collaboration in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

“The royal fathers have pledged to partner and support the command in the fight against drug abuse in the state, ” he said.

The commander, however, warned drug traffickers and abusers to stay clear of Kogi with their nefarious activities or get arrested to face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed to residents of the state to shun illicit substances and endeavour to report any drug abuser or trafficker to the agency so as to rid the state of criminal elements and instil peace and harmony. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

