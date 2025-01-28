NDLEA seizes 537kg drugs, nabs 46 in Yobe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yobe, says it has seized over 537 kilogrammes of illicit substances and arrested 46 suspects in 2024.

By Ahmed Abba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yobe, says it has seized over 537 kilogrammes of illicit substances and arrested 46 suspects in 2024.

The NDLEA Commander, Mr Abdulazeez Ogungboye, stated this on Tuesday in Damaturu while reviewing the activities of the agency in the last one year.

He said the seized drugs included 396.526kg of Marijuana and 141.2kg of psychotropic substances.

Ogunboye said the agency had secured 21 convictions out of 46 alleged offenders charged, while 85 cases were pending in the Federal High Court, Damaturu Division.

The commander said the agency had offered counseling interventions to 219 drug-dependent persons and conducted awareness campaigns in communities, schools, faith-based organisations and workplaces.

He said that a mini rehabilitation center established by the command successfully graduated five individuals after a three-month programme, adding that the agency also extended its outreach through the establishment of five rural outposts in the state.

Ogungboye urged the Yobe government to establish a standard rehabilitation center, to replace the 16 imates capacity improvised facility.

While commending the Mai Mala Buni-led administration and other sister agencies for their supports during the year, Ogunboye reitrated commitment towards ensuring a drug free society. (NAN)