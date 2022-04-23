NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

NDLEA seized 1kg of cocaine and 511.3kg of Indian hemp in Kaduna State on Wednesday and Thursday, its Sector Commander, Mr Umar Adoro, told a news conference on Saturday.

Adoro said NDLEA operatives seized 1kg of cocaine and arrested two suspects at Mando Motor Park in the state capital on Thursday.

He added that on April 11, the operatives seized 441kg of Indian hemp from a suspect who was arrested.

On Wednesday, they seized 12.1kg also of Indian hemp and arrested yet another suspect. The two seizures and arrests were made on the Abuja-Kaduna Express Road, Adoro said.

1kg of cocaine seized by NDLEA operatives in Kaduna.

The sector commander also told newsmen that on April 17, NDLEA operatives seized 3kg Indian hemp when a suspect was arrested at Makarfi Road in Rigasa area of the state capital.

Also on April 21, operatives of the agency seized 10.6kg of Indian hemp and arrested a suspect at Kargi Village of Kubau Local Government Area of the state.

A day before that, 44.kg of Indian hemp was seized on the Abuja-Kaduna Express Road and one suspect was arrested.

Adoro said a total of 511.3kg of Indian hemp was seized in Kaduna State between April 11 and Friday, April 22. (NAN)

