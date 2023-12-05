Tuesday, December 5, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNDLEA seizes 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 99 suspects
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSecuritySociety News

NDLEA seizes 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 99 suspects

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
36

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Ocmmand says it has seized 478kilogammes of various illioit substances in November.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Shuaibu Yusuf-Omale and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Yusuf-Omale listed the seized substances to include: Cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other pyschotropic substances.

He said that for the period under review, the command has also arrested 90 suspects, saying that the figure represents both drug traffickers, dealers and users.

Yusuf-Omale said, “In its efforts to combat the drug scourge in Kaduna State through the drug demand reductin activities, the command carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state.

“This was with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.”By Bashir Rabe Mani ( NAN)

Previous article
Tinubu orders probe into Kaduna village bombing
Next article
Alia inaugurates caretaker committees for Benue LGs
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.