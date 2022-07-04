NDLEA seizes 2,460 kg illicit drugs within 2 months in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The Idiroko Borderland Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday said it seized 2,460kg of illicit drugs within 12 Months in Ogun.

Mrs Archie-Abia Ibinabo, Commander, Idiroko Special Area Command, Ogun, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Idiroko.

Ibinabo gave the breakdown of the illicit drugs seized between June 2021 and June 2022 to include; 100 kg of tramadol, 2,344 kg of cannabis sativa and 16 kg of protein.

The NDLEA boss also said that only18 people were arrested between May 2022 and June 2022 because the border was reopened two months ago.

She explained that 10 of the suspects were still under prosecution, while seven including two women, had been sentenced to various jail terms.

Ibinabo appealed to Ogun Government to provide a mini-rehabilitation centre to rehabilitate victims of drugs abuse.

This, she said, would enable the command counsel and educate the drug victims in order to turn them back to profitable citizens of Nigeria.

She said that 15 person’s had been counselled on the dangers of using illicit drugs and reunited with their families.

“The command has been able to take so much illicit drugs out of the society through synergy and cooperation of all the security and para-military agencies in Idiroko axis and its environs.

“We have taken such magnitude of drugs out of the society which could have filtered into our communities.

“These drugs are responsible for influencing most of the crimes committed in the state,” she said.

The NDLEA boss also said that the command had destroyed countless dark drug joint spot across Idiroko and its environs.

