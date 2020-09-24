NDLEA seizes 1,500kgs illicit drugs in Zamfara

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Zamfara Command, has impounded a truck conveying 1,503.044kilogrammes of illicit drugs.

The State Commander, Gabriel Adamu, stated this at a press conference in Tsafe town on Wednesday.

Adamu said that officers of the command in Tsafe, acting on intelligence reports, intercepted a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number Anambra XY 200 FGG, along Gusau-Zaria expressway.

He said the illicit drugs contained in the truck include Cannabis sativa 185kgs, Hypnox 11.5kgs, Diazepam 14kgs, Valinex-5 22.7kgs, Exol-5 310kgs and Codeine syrup 59.844kgs among others.