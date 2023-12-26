Tuesday, December 26, 2023
NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in Kaduna 

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA), says it has seized 1,458,709kgs of illicit substances in December.

This is contained in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday by the agency’s Press Officer, Shuaibu Omale.

Omale said that the seized  illicit drugs included cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

In the same vein, the spokesperson said that the command has arrested 103 suspects, representing drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.

Olame added that the command had carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.

He said, “It is paramount to note that 26 illicit drug joints were also dismantled while the command secured six convictions and arraigned 24  suspects within the month of December, 2023.” (NAN)

