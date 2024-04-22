NDLEA seizes 1.2m pills of psychoactive drugs in Adamawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), seized 1,250,000 pills of psychoactive drugs weighing 450kg in Adamawa on Saturday, its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja.

He stated that the drugs were seized in a car at Girei while on its way to Mubi, Adamawa.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA seized Codeine Syrup and Tramadol hidden in auto spare parts in a bus on Ngurore-Yola Road and that the bus was travelling from Onitsha, Anambra.

He added that the intended recipient of the drugs was arrested at Jambutu Motor Park in

Adamawa in a follow-up operation.

NDLEA also arrested three drugs suspects aged between 40 years and 68 years on Saturday at Amarata, Yenagoa in connection with 69 compressed blocks of Indian hemp.

The hemp, weighing 36kg was concealed in a false compartment of a Toyota Picnic car in which the suspects were travelling, he stated.

In Imo, NDLEA operatives arrested a 41-year-old man on Thursday at Amajeke, Owerri while he was taking delivery of 49 bottles of codeine syrup.

In Ondo State, its operatives arrested a 50-year-old man at Oloro Camp, Ogbese, in Akure North Local Government Area where they destroyed 25,000kg of Indian hemp on a 10-hectare farmland.

The operatives also destroyed 89.5kg of Indian hemp in the area, Babafemi stated.

The NDLEA also arrested three other suspects aged between 22 years and 32 years in other parts of Ondo State in connection with different drugs seizures weighing 77kg, the NDLEA’s spokesman added. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo