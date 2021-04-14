NDLEA seeks collaboration with Nigerian Army to combat drug trafficking

  Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has solicited support of Nigerian Army to tackle incidences of drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

Marwa made call on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru .

He said that fewer than 15 million youths were directly or indirectly affected by drug abuse or trafficking.

Marwa drew a nexus between drug use and current of insecurity in Nigeria, adding that nobody in their right senses would encourage anyone to kidnap school children.

He said that such hoodlums used drugs as evident in the findings made by troopers after capturing camps of terrorists.

“As the military operations are ongoing, we need to concurrently address the drug situation which is task in the NDLEA.

“Unless these two go together, it take longer for the fight against insecurity to be brought to a favourable conclusion,” he said.

Marwa said that the NDLEA needed partnership with the Nigerian Army in its operations.

Responding, Attahiru said that the army would continue to support and synergise with the NDLEA in the fight against drug trafficking.

According to the chief of army staff, findings shown that proceeds from illicit drugs are being used to fund insecurity.

Attahiru said that the Nigerian Army had zero tolerance for drug abuse.(NAN)

