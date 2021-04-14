The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has solicited the support of the Nigerian Army to tackle incidences of drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

Marwa made the call on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in Abuja.

He said that no fewer than 15 million youths were directly or indirectly affected by drug abuse or trafficking.

Marwa drew a nexus between drug use and the current state of insecurity in Nigeria, adding that nobody in their right senses would encourage anyone to kidnap school children.

He said that such hoodlums used drugs as evident in the findings made by troopers after capturing camps of terrorists.

“As the military operations are ongoing, we need to concurrently address the drug situation which is our task in the NDLEA.

“Unless these two go together, it could take longer for the fight against insecurity to be brought to a favourable conclusion,” he said.

Marwa said that the NDLEA needed more partnership with the Nigerian Army in its operations.

Responding, Attahiru said that the army would continue to support and synergise with the NDLEA in the fight against drug trafficking.

According to the chief of army staff, findings have shown that proceeds from illicit drugs are being used to fund insecurity.

Attahiru said that the Nigerian Army had zero tolerance for drug abuse.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

