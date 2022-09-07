NDLEA seeks collaboration with FRSC in fight against drug, substance abuse in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The Idiroko Borderlands Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun, has called for more collaboration between the agency and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

The new Area Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Odili Ibiba, made the call during a courtesy visit to the Idiroko Unit Command of FRSC, on Wednesday.

Ibiba said the courtesy visit was beyond soliciting the support and cooperation of FRSC in the campaign against substance or drug abuse in Idiroko and environs.

“The visit symboilises the high premium that NDLEA places on a strong working relationship with FRSC.

“This relationship had existed for a very long time because there are linkages between the core functions of FRSC and that of the NDLEA, which are road safety management and preservation of lives,” she said.

She said the consequence of drug abuse and alcohol intake was reckless driving, which led to high rate of deaths and fatalities, while some people had been confined to wheel chair.

The NDLEA boss said FRSC and NDLEA had similar core functions, which made them to have a strong synergy.

Ibiba said results had shown that substance or drug abuse impaired the brain.

She said the NDLEA had used the data base of FRSC through the drivers’ license to track drug traffickers, which led to significant arrest of suspects and huge seizure of drugs.

The NDLEA boss added that in the past, the NDLEA and FRSC had carried out various interventions to curb the influence of alcohol on motorists.

In his response, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, commended the new NDLEA boss for making efforts to strengthen the relationship between the two agencies.

Olaluwoye assured the NDLEA boss of his support and cooperation toward achieving their set goals. (NAN)

