NDLEA secures 4 convictions in 1 day in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State Kano says it achieved a significant milestones in its relentless fight against drug-related offences with four convictions in one day..

This is contained in a statement issued by

ASN Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the command’s spokesman on Thursday in Kano.

The agency said that it secured the convictions on May 12.

According to him, the agency secured multiple convictions before a Federal High Court Kano, in one day, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and eradicating drug trafficking in Nigeria.

“This landmark ruling serves as a powerful deterrent to those involved in the drug trade and reinforces the judiciary’s role in safeguarding the community.

“Out of the drug dealers Mas’udu Shitu , 30, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment without option of fine, for possession of 1.3kg of cannabis sativa.

“Surajo Samaila,37, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for possession of 6.4kg of cannabis.

“While Buhari Ya’u Bashir, 24, and Musa Usman, 25, were sentenced to eight years imprisonment each for possession of 1.1kg of cannabis sativa and 0.8 grams of tramadol tablets” he said

The Kano Commander of the NDLEA, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, commended the judiciary for its decisive action.

Idris-Ahmed reiterated the agency’s commitment under the leadership of retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Marwa’s, mission to building a safer, drug-free Nigeria.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)