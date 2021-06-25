NDLEA secures 30 convictions in 10 days in Jigawa, says commander

The Jigawa Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it successfully secured 30 convictions in 10 days, following the resumption of court sittings after the suspension of the nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The agency’s Commander in the state, Mrs Maryam Gambo, made the disclosure on Friday, while addressing newsmen to mark the 2021 United Nations’ Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Gambo said those convicted were among 363 suspects, including 20 females, arrested by the agency between July 2020 and June 2021.

The commander added that 344.99 kgs of assorted illicit drugs, including cannabis and other psychotropic substances, were also seized by the agency during the period under review.

“From July 2020 to June 2021, the Jigawa State Command arrested a total of 363 suspects, comprising of 343 males and 20 females. And total hard drug seizures is 344.99kgs, including cannabis sativa and other psychotropic substances, valued at N2,029,930.

“A total of 108 cases were filed at the Federal High Court, Dutse. However, due to the absence of the Federal High Court Judge and the recent judiciary workers strike, the command was only able to secure 30 convictions as from June 15 2021, when courts resumed duty till date.

“The convictions ranged from 3 to 20 years imprisonment, while 87 of the cases are still pending before the Court,” the commander said.

According to her, 155 persons were also counseled by the command’s Drug Demand Reduction (DDR) Unit, while 14 persons were treated, rehabilitated and reintegrated back into the society.

“As you may be aware, June 26 of every year has been set aside by the United Nations as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and this year is no exception.

“This became necessary in order to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse.

“Therefore, each year, individuals like yourself, entire communities and various organizations all over the world join in on this global observance to raise awareness on the major problem that illicit drugs represent to the society at large, and Jigawa state in particular,” she said.

The commander added that in line with this year’s theme: “Share Facts on Drugs, Save Lives”, all that is required of people is to “#SharefactsonDrugs to help save lives”.

Gambo further urged members of the public to do their part and combat misinformation by sharing the real facts on drugs, from health risks and solutions to tackling the world drugs problem, to evidence-based prevention, treatment and care.

“Know the facts by being acquainted with the relevant journals on drugs, only share information from verified sources like the UNODC.

“You can start now; get engaged by sharing the right facts on drugs right from our Twitter, Facebook and other media channels.

“You can also access and share our social media resources and support us in promoting the facts on drugs,” Gambo said.

She added that the World Drug Day was a day to share research findings, evidence-based data and life-saving facts, and to continue tapping into a shared spirit of solidarity.

The commander, who thanked the state for its support and cooperation with the agency, appealed to individuals and organizations in the state to assist the agency in its fight against drug abuse. (NAN)

