The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that a total of 126 Nigerians across 14 states in Nigeria were sentenced to various jail terms for drugs-related offences between January and February 2021.

The Agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that of the convicts, Musa Ibrahim who was prosecuted for trafficking 40 kilogrames of cannabis sativa in Akure, Ondo state was sentenced to 16 years, eight months imprisonment by a Federal High Court in the state capital.

He gave the convict’s charge number as FHC/AK/10C/2021.

“Another convict, Ibrahim Haladu bagged 15 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of trafficking 6.7kg of cannabis in Bauchi in charge number FHC/BAU/CR/22/2010.

“Also in Bauchi state, Haruna Aliya was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking 609kilogrames of cannabis.

“In Jos, Plateau state, Eke Chibuke was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking Tramadol and Diazepam.

“Idan Kenneth was charged with unlawful possession of 220 grammes of cannabis, 4.3 grammes of Tramadol, 3.3 grammes of Rophynol, and was convicted on all three count charges and sentenced to two years on each count

“Other states (where convictions were got) include Lagos, FCT, Kaduna, Edo, Adamawa, Katsina and Oyo respectively,” he said.

Babafemi said that a breakdown of conviction records across some other states in February shows that 18 persons were sent to jail in Kano, five each in Imo and Abia and four in Gombe.

He, however, added that others convicted were not mentioned noting that their convictions were less than five years jail terms.

Reacting to the record of conviction, the Chairman, NDLEA, Retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended the agency’s Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services for the diligent prosecution of the cases.

Marwa charged them to do more so that such convictions could serve as deterrent to those who might want to be attracted to the illicit trade of drug trafficking. (NAN)

