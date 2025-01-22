NDLEA secures 107 convictions of illicit drugs peddlers in Jigawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Jigawa Command, says it secured the conviction of 107 illicit drug peddlers in the state in 2024.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Jigawa Command, says it secured the conviction of 107 illicit drug peddlers in the state in 2024.

The State Commander of the Agency, Mr Musa Maina, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dutse, on Wednesday.

Maina said that 702 suspects, comprising 25 females and 677 males were arrested within the period under review, while 592,626.52 Kilo Grammes of substances suspected to be illicit drugs were seized.

He explained that the substances comprise of 466.968 Kilo Grammes of suspected cannabis sativa, 23.655 Kilo Grammes of suspected psychotropic substances and 100.185 Kilo Grammes of other substances of abuse.

He also said that the command within the period under review, counseled 591 drug users, comprising 27 females and 564 males on the negative effects of drug abuse.

He further said that the command successfully rehabilitated 36 drug dependent persons at its rehabilitation centre.

“According to him, we were also able to successfully rehabilitate 36 drug dependent persons at our rehabilitation center, as well as deliver 99 drug preventive education lectures and advocacy talks.

”The lectures and advocacy talks were done through various medium including tertiary institutions, the NYSC, government agencies, drug free club, CSOs, market places, as well as print and electronic media.”

The state commander added that the command had remained steadfast and was committed to reducing the demand for illicit drugs and other substances of abuse in the state.

“The command worked hard with great determination to limit the supply and abuse of hard drugs and other psychoactive substances and we are committed to doing even more to achieve much greater feat.

”While I solicit for greater collaboration from stakeholders to rid the state of substance abuse, I commended traditional and religious institutions, as well as the state government for their support and cooperation to the agency in its fight against drug abuse thus far.

”I also enjoin residents of the state to join hands with us in the fight against the menace of illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse.(NAN)