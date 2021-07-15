NDLEA Seaport Operations decorates ambassadors to fight drug abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) Seaport Operations on Thursday decorated some maritime stakeholders as Ambassadors of War Against Drug Abuse(WADA) in Lagos.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mrs Omolade Faboyede, Director, Seaport Operations, noted that the ambassadors decorated are meaningful citizens that could make impact in the area of drug abuse.

The ambassadors decorated include Dr Boniface Aniebonam, The Founder of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and Mr Aminu Umar, Managing Director, Sea Transport Services Nigeria Ltd.

Mrs Sarat Braimoh, Area Manager, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), was also decorated.

Faboyede said that as ambassadors of WADA, they were expected to synergise and collaborate with NDLEA in propagating the war against drug abuse.

According to her, this is an initiative of Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, Chairman of NDLEA, aimed at having more stakeholders in the society join the agency in the fight against drug abuse.

“NDLEA cannot do it alone and that is why we are here today.

“ We know that drug taking leads to terrorism, kidnapping and all violent criminal vices; there is no crime being committed in the country that does not have underlining link to drugs, so the need for us to fight together,” she said.

She said that the NAGAFF founder had a voice among freight forwarders, maritime agency and in Nigeria and urged him to use that voice to help fight drug abuse in the country.

“What I expect after this investiture is to see different programmes from the founder for the youths and all the freight forwarders in the area of prevention of drugs.

“ We are looking at different activities like crusade on how drugs can be prevented and I look forward to a lot of initiatives from him to show that the war against drugs is won,” she said.

Faboyede added that on the issue of where the drugs are coming from, there was need to look inwards first, adding that there would be no supply if there was no demand of the drugs .

She also pointed out that NDLEA had a stronger team called the Strike Force in the six geopolitical zones that moves out in hundreds to any farm to work against the issue of cannabis in the forest.

Mr William Ekundayo of NDLEA left and Mr Aminu Umar of Sea Transport.





Umar in his response, noted that his team had been working closely with NDLEA in the seaport, and would continue to do so to ensure that the menace affecting the society was curbed.

According to him, the war against drugs and illicit drugs is for all, as one is directly or indirectly affected by the scourge.

“It is an honour and privilege for the chairman to have recognised and bestowed this honour on me. We are encouraged and grateful that NDLEA is pushing this in the front burner because this is what the country needs.

“Looking at the demography of the population, we have a very youthful population showing more than 50 per cent who are below 45 years of age.

“This menace is affecting the majority of the youth, which means the future of the nation is at stake.

“This is actually a war and the nation needs to consider this as one,” he said.

He expressed his pleasure to be considered as an ambassador and pledged to contribute to the nations fight, adding that he was ready to work with NDLEA in advocacy and creating awareness.

Mrs Sarat Braimoh of NIWA middle with NDLEA officials



Braimoh also appreciated the gesture bestowed on her, adding that NIWA was in the collaborative fight with NDLEA.

“We know the importance of the fight against drug in the country and we know the negativity in the family and society and in the waterways so we are ready to collaborate with NDLEA.

“We are ready to fight against this with all our capacity and everything within our means to ensure that the country is free of drug abuse,” she said.

Aniebonam said that drug abuse was a serious issue noting that be would continue to do his best to push the message out to his members.

“Few weeks ago, I was attacked by armed robbers in my bedroom at night. Ordinarily, who will do that kind of thing if not someone that is under the influence of drugs?

“Since inception of NAGAFF in 1999, we have always had a good relationship with NDLEA and this relationship will continue to grow,” he said (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...