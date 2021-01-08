NDLEA Screening: Malami suspends exercise, cites COVID-19 pandemic

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has directed the suspension of the proposed mobilization of 5000 candidates for screening in NDLEA Academy in Jos.

This was contained in an official document signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, Dayo Apata, SAN, and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.

Malami who said that the screening exercise is long overdue stressed that the timing is ill-advised and inappropriate considering the rising wave of COVID 19 pandemic in the country.

He therefore directed the Chairman of the NDLEA to suspend the exercise pending the receipt of clarification and directive from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID 19.

He said,”The attention of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to the fact that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has directed a total of 5,000 candidates to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, (CCNN), Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

“It is not in doubt that the exercise is long overdue and necessary for the actualization of the Agency’s mandate, however, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice notes that the timing is ill-advised and inappropriate given the current and alarming wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

“In view of the foregoing, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has directed that the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, SAN to seek clarification/advice from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the public health implications of such an exercise especially as it relates to the adequacy/possibility of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by 5000 applicants at this time of the nation’s health emergency.

“Considering the above, Malami directed the Chairman of the NDLEA to stay further action on this matter pending the receipt of clarification/advice from the Presidential Task Force.”

The AGF further urged the NDLEA Chairman to notify the applicants of this development accordingly.