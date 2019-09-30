NDLEA says yet to begin screening of applicants

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has yet to commence the screening of applicants who applied for recruitment into the agency.

The agency received no fewer than 250,000 applications at the close of the portal on Aug. 29, for an advertised 5,000 vacancy.

The agency, however, gave a week’s concession to accommodate the initial hitches posed by poor network service.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the recruitment for NDLEA to beef-up the strength of the agency.

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), NDLEA’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema, on Monday in Abuja, disclosed that the agency has not invited applicants for screening nor shortlisted any.

“Contrary to the fake news making the rounds that NDLEA has released the shortlisted candidates for recruitment, the Agency wishes to state that the collation of names of applicants is ongoing.

“Applicants who are successful for the next stage of the recruitment exercise will be communicated to at the appropriate time.

“Applicants are enjoined to disregard any information that is not directly from the agency as fake news,’’ he said. (NAN)