NDLEA raids Kano drug dens, arrests 18 suspects

By Ramatu Garba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, says it has arrested 18 suspects with different quantities of illicit substances in the state.

Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement in Kano on Friday.

Muhammad-Maigatari quoted the State Commander of the agency, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, as saying that the arrest was made during a raid as part of efforts in the fight against drug-related crimes in the state.

“On Jan. 30, the agency dislodged several notorious drug hotspots located in Fagge Area, Kwarin Kaya, Kofar Wambai, and Kofar Mata.

“The raid at Kwarin Kaya was particularly intense, as some suspects attempted to threaten the officers from a distance.

“Despite this intimidation, the NDLEA remained resolute in its mission, ensuring the operation proceeded without incident,” he said.

He said that the command successfully recovered significant quantities of illicit substances such as cannabis sativa and rubber solution.

According to him, other recovered items include locally made dangerous weapons.

He reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to dismantling drug syndicates and eradicating drug abuse in the state.

“The agency is dedicated to prosecuting all individuals involved in drug-related crimes and will continue to conduct operations aimed at securing communities from the dangers posed by substance abuse,” he said (NAN)