NDLEA promotes 3,248 officers, honours 12 Commands, 148 personnel

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has promoted 3,248 personnel and honoured 12 commands and 148 personnel for outstanding performance

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), said this on Thursday in Abuja while decorating some of the newly promoted officers.

He said that the agency has now entrenched a culture of excellence, and recognises personnel who excel in the discharge of their duties

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marwa decorated three Deputy Commanders General of Narcotics and four Assistant Commanders General of Narcotics during the event.

He also presented awards and commendation letters to some personnel for their outstanding performance in the first half of the year.

“Without grandstanding, we can say that we have raised the bar. Our weekly drug supply reduction effort is a testament to our performance.

“The innovative approach we have taken to drug demand reduction is commendable.

“The intricate and effective intelligence we deploy to track drug barons and dismantle cartels is a testimony to the capability of the new NDLEA we have collectively forged, ” he said.

Marwa added that the success rate in the prosecution of cases was another definitive statement that the agency was doing its job well.

“Our fears have been allayed about what tomorrow holds for the NDLEA and its personnel.

“Even while we are still in a state of rapid evolution, there have been seismic changes, and we have evolved a better, more efficient, and sustainable system that guarantees viable work conditions, good staff welfare, and enhanced job performance.

“We have since been able to settle the problem of career progression by expanding the Agency’s structures.

“We are cooperating more with regional opposites and international partners.

“All these translate into ample opportunities for upward mobility for focused, hardworking officers, ” he said.

The NDLEA boss said that the past two and a half years had seen a lot of changes in the Agency, including reward for hard work and professionalism.

“Everyone to whom promotion is due has been considered. We are also expanding training opportunities.

“In the last 18 months, we have conducted over 150 trainings, involving more than 6,000 officers,” he said

Marwa therefore urged all NDLEA personnel not to rest on their oars, and always take pride in their work, adding that Nigerians are appreciating their efforts.

“Just last week, on World Drug Day, the President and Commander in Chief gave assurances of his administration’s unwavering support for NDLEA.

“Our international partners and foreign governments are watching us and are giving us the needed push.

“And among drug law enforcement agencies, we are rated highly. Our name is out there for good. Therefore, the onus is on us not to slacken but to continue the good work.

“It is not yet time to rest on our oars. We have no option but to sustain the momentum of our upward trajectory, build on our performance, and continue to protect our hard-earned reputation.”

The NDLEA chairman also urged the personnel to do more.

“It is on this note that I demand more from us in terms of hard work, discipline, valour, professionalism, commitment, and all the time-honoured virtues that enshroud labour with dignity, ” he added.

Responding on behalf of the promoted and honoured officers, DCGN Joyce Titus-Awogbuyi expressed appreciation to Marwa for providing inspiring leadership for the Agency and motivating the personnel to break barriers and excel in their areas of responsibility.

Titus-Awogbuyi said that the promotion and commendations would further encouraged the personnel to contribute more towards achieving the corporate goal of ridding Nigeria of substance abuse and drug trafficking.(NAN)

