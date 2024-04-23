NDLEA partners BUA Cement to check drugs abuse among drivers

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is collaborating with BUA Cement to conduct regular tests on drivers and other workers of the company to ensure that they are not hooked to illicit drugs.

The NDLEA Commandant in Sokoto State, Mr Adamu Iro, said this during a sensitisation lecture organised by NDLEA and BUA Cement for workers of the company on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Iro said that the initiative would help to safeguard people’s lives, and commended the company for the partnership.

According to him, some drivers engage in illegal use of substances that endanger their health and physical wellbeing.

The NDLEA commandant expressed concern that the use of illegal drugs and substances was becoming a “normal lifestyle by many Nigerians,” adding that the attitude has pushed such drug dependent people into crime.

The commandant described drug abuse as the catalyst of the crimes bedeviling the nation, saying that drivers on drugs endanger peoples lives and property through road accidents.

In her address, the Head of training, BUA Cement, Mrs Ramatu Sani, thanked NDLEA for the support aimed at sanitising workers wellbeing as well as promoting productivity in the company.

Sani described the sensitisation programme as crucial to the health engagements in the community as it would sustain the partnership.

Mr Ibrahim Bande, Head Transport of the company, called on workers to adhere to the lectures and stay away from all forms of drug abuse for their development and society at large.

Bande also cautioned drivers against working under influence of drugs at all times and uphold the company’s integrity and ensure safer roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed a drama presentation on dangers of drug abuse, and award to company staff working against drug abuse.

There was also a road walk round the community to educate residents on the dangers of drug abuse and associated ills. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu