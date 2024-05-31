NDLEA officer wins global Outstanding Operational Success Award

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, has approved a special promotion for Francis Igonoh, a Superintendent of Narcotics in the agency.

A statement by the Agency’s Spokesman, Femi Babafemi said Igonoh received the award for emerging the winner of the 2024 prestigious International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) Outstanding Operational Success Award.

The ceremony was performed on Friday in Abuja where Igonoh presented the ILEA award certificate to the NDLEA boss, who commended him for making the agency and Nigeria proud.

“Marwa approved Igonoh’s promotion to the rank of Assistant Commander of Narcotics as the officer was already due for elevation to his next rank as Chief Superintendent of Narcotics,” Babafemi said.

He said that the officer won the global award as a result of his dedication, commitment to work and professionalism.

“You have distinguished yourself in our concerted effort to curb the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

“The global recognition is in line with our role in dismantling fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine cartels which clearly typifies enhanced intelligence.

“We can’t but equally appreciate the support of the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States in this regard.

“I would also like to add that with this international recognition, you are not just a pride to yourself, your family but to the Agency and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Babafemi said that the sacrifice of a narcotic officer cannot be quantified in gold or silver as such officer was fulfilling a higher calling.

“As we go about our duty of securing our society against the corrosion of illicit drugs, we should be aware that we are the direct beneficiaries of our work.

“This is so because for every kilo of drugs seized, we are making our streets and society safer for our children, family and kinsmen.

“This is why NDLEA is proud of its workforce; the agency treasures the effort of its officers.

“The management shall continue to look out for their best interest and continue to reward hard work and excellence,” he said.

Harward Lampley, Director, West Africa Regional Training Centre, who signed the award certificate, commended the NDLEA officer for the award.

“Your commitment to utilising the skills and techniques acquired from the ILEA training contributed to combating drug trafficking in the region.

“This feat is a testament of your dedication, hard work, and excellence in efforts to counter Transnational Organised Crime.

“The West Africa Regional Training Centre (RTC) and the ILEA appreciate your significant contributions in promoting regional and global security,” Lampley said. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo