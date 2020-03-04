NDLEA not discriminating against PWD in recruitment -Spokesman

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismissed claims of marginalisation of Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Head of public affairs, NDLEA, Mr Jonah Achema, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the recruitment of 5,000 personnel for the NDLEA in 2019.

Achema said that PWDs had laid siege at the gate of the agency’s National headquarters at Area 11, Garki- Abuja, in protest that they had not been issued letter of employment.

“NDLEA has described as “baseless and premature” claims by some persons with disabilities that have invaded its premises on account that they have not been offered employment in the agency’s ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The recruitment process of the agency is ongoing and over 100,000 graduates, including the PWDs have written the Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination.

“The result is being collated to select the candidates in accordance with Federal Character Commission Guidelines given to the agency.

“The shortlisting of the Junior (Narcotic Agent) Cadre has reached an advanced stage,” he said.

Achema said NDLEA was an equal opportunity organisation in respect of recruitment and would not discriminate against any category of Nigerians, including PWDs provided the conditions for the recruitment are met.

He stressed that recruitment of staff was individual and no pressure group or trade union can put pressure on the agency to circumvent the process. (NAN)