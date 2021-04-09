The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Okonkwo Henry, with 1.750kg cocaine worth N423 million.

Mr Femi Babafemi, director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja, that Henry, a Spain-bound trafficker, was nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Babafemi further explained that the suspect was arrested on Sunday, adding that he excreted 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750kg with a street value of N423 million.

He added that the suspect was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8 p.m. when he was apprehended at screening 2 point.

Babafemi said Henry was taken into custody at the airport and put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation.

“Twenty four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect who has been living in Spain for 10 years excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions.

“Further investigation reveals he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos.

“The suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600g at 9.58 a.m. on April 5, 13 wraps weighing 200g at 6.30 p.m. same day, 16 wraps weighing 250g at 10.30 p.m. same day and 32 wraps weighing 500g at 7.30 a.m. on April 6,” he said.

Similarly, Babafemi said operatives at the airport intercepted a 2.8kg of skunk meant for Dubai in UAE through Emirate Airline.

He said the illicit drug was concealed in crayfish; bitter leaves and melons packaged in a sack but were recovered at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed of the MMIA.

He quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as lauding officers and men of the MMIA Command for not allowing criminal elements take advantage of the Easter holiday to further their illicit trade, and dent Nigeria’s image abroad.

Marwa pledged the agency’s commitment to the ongoing offensive at the airports, seaports and land borders, and on streets of Nigerian cities and the various drug joints.

“Even in the forests where some are hiding to cultivate and process cannabis sativa. We must disrupt their illicit trade and dismantle their cartels,” Marwa said. (NAN)

