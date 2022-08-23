NDLEA nabs Sokoto village head with 436.4kg Cannabis Sativa, 1kg Diazepam

By Muhammad Nasir

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State Command, had arrested a suspected drugs dealer, Umar Mohammed, the Village Head of Ruga in Shagari Local Government.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto, Mr Adamu Iro, the NDLEA Commander in the state, said the suspect was arrested following intelligence-driven investigation by the command.

Iro said the suspect, who is a traditional title holder has been on the suspects’ list of the command for a long period of time.

“Earlier, we arrested his wife in possession of large amount of illicit drugs, but we released her following an investigation that the items belonged to the husband.

“So, Alhamdulillah, on Monday, we have been able to nan him and we found 436.381 kg of Cannabis Sativa and 1 kg of Diazepam at his residence,” he said.

He added that the suspect had since admitted to the offence and informed the command of being in the business for a long period of time.

He said that the command would ensure proper, but speedy investigation on the matter in order to charge the suspect to court.

The Clcommander further assured the citizens of the NDLEA’s determination to raid all traffickers’ dens and ensure that they are prosecuted accordingly.

He appealed to the general public to continue to support the agency toward achieving its mandate of ending any form of drug abuse in the society. (NAN)

