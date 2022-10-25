NDLEA nabs 192 suspected drug traffickers in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested no fewer than 192 suspected drug traffickers between January and September in Ebonyi.

The agency also seized 113.414 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa, Mr Iyke Uche, the NDLEA Commander in the state said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

He added that 0.0621kgs methamphetamine, locally known as Mkpurummiri, was also seized within the period under review.

“The seizures were made by our personnel in different locations across communities in the state,” Uche said.

On the level of drug trafficking in the state, the commander said Ebonyi has low drug business but many consumers.

“There is no prevalence drug business here in Ebonyi but there are consumers.

“We counselled a total of 92 drug users in the state in the period under review.

“Most crimes usually take place with the intake of drugs, of course, there are drug enhanced violent crimes.

“So, we will intensity efforts on sensitisations, we are going to strengthen campaigns in schools in order to nip drug abuse in the bud in the state,” the commander said.

Uche said that the NDLEA would continue to work assiduously to rid the state of drug abuse and traffickers.

He therefore sought media support to deepen the sensitisation campaign in order to curtail the menace of illicit drugs in the state. (NAN)

