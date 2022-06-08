NDLEA nabs 100 suspects, dismantles 14 drug joints in Kaduna State

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has dismantled 14 illicit drug joints and arrested 100 suspected peddlers in the last four weeks in Kaduna State.

The State Commander, Mr Umar Adoro, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said operatives of the agency dismantled 14 drug joints in a serires of raids conducted in Kaduna and Zaria city in the month of May 2022.

Adoro listed the 14 dismantled drug joints to include Abakwa; Malali, Tirkaniya, Rigasa, Romi, Filin Minister, Chikaji, Sabon Gari among others.

He said the apprehended peddlers comprised 93 males and seven females, adding that the Agency also seized drugs and other narcotic substances during the operations.

The commander said the drugs included Cannabis Sativa 192.549kg, Cocaine 0.008kg, Heroin 0.002kg, Tramadol 4.954kg, psychotropic substance 196.960kg and methamphetamine 0.007kg.

“The total weight of drugs seized is 394.480kg within the period under review,” he said.

He said the fight against illicit drug and drug abuse was a collective responsibility, and urged parents to monitor their children to protect them against drug abuse.

While reitrating commitment to the fight against drug abuse, Adoro urged the people to give credible information to security agencies to curb the menace in the society. (NAN).

