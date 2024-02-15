NDLEA mourns late Access Holdings CEO Wigwe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has sympathised with families, friends, staff of Access Holdings and Nigerians, over death of Mr Herbert Wigwe, members of his family and others in the tragic chopper crash.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement in Abuja.

Babafemi said the death of Wigwe, co-founder of Access Bank and CEO of Access Holdings, was a colossal loss to the nation.

“Mr Wigwe was an outstanding Nigerian, an icon of the banking profession, and a model of selfless service to humanity, who, in his ways, strove to make the Nigerian narrative better.

“The NDLEA, remembers him, especially for his donation of a parcel of land for the building of the NDLEA barracks in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

“The donation is an invaluable contribution to the on-going effort to rescue the country from the scourge of illicit drugs.

“We join millions of Nigerians in mourning this rare gem, even as we pray that God gives his family, loved ones and the nation at large the fortitude to bear the loss, “he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Access Bank CEO died in a helicopter crash on Feb. 9, in California, United States of America.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo