NDLEA: Marwa signs new pact with US to strengthen Nigeria’s drug war

(Photo: Chairman/Chief Executive of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) with the US ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Beth Leonard, when the latter paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Thursday)

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the United States Government on how to strengthen Nigeria’s war against drug even as he assured that the agency will be hard against drug traffickers, exporters and importers operating in the country.

He disclosed this when he received the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard in his office in Abuja. According to Gen. Marwa, “We will be hard against drug criminals. We will be serious. We are going to rid this country of illicit drugs trade, trafficking and consumption. But in carrying out this onerous task, I will take this opportunity to seek for more of your support for the agency to enable us move faster”.

Disclosing that the NDLEA has been partnering with the US departments and agencies fighting against drugs menace like DEA and INF, he said, “The US has assisted us in the area of training, operational equipment, logistics. But we still need more of these assistance to ensure we go after the criminals and in a hard way.

“I must thank the US government for all the support NDLEA has received through the years. Indeed, this week, I distributed 12 vehicles which I got wind of during my time in PACEDA (Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drugs Abuse). I also got wind of delayed Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, between the agency and the United States. I am happy to say I have signed the MOU.”

While thanking the US Ambassador for the visit, Gen. Marwa said, “On behalf of the officers and men of the NDLEA, I like to commend you for your visit which is remarkable, coming just in the second week of my assumption of office. This speaks volumes to the agency.”

In her remarks, the US Ambassador said the visit was to congratulate Gen. Marwa on his appointment as NDLEA boss. “We also like to know your priority, present and future direction of the agency under your leadership.

We have a long history of relationship. It was great to come see him (Marwa), to get his assessment of the situation on ground and know how to move the relationship forward”, Ms Beth Leonard said.