NDLEA loses 93 vehicles, other assets to protests in Edo — Commander

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo says it has lost 93 vehicles, an office and other valuables to #EndSARS protesters.

Mr Buba Wakama, the State Commander of NDLEA, anniunced this in Benin when he led other members of the command on a courtesy call on Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Friday in Benin.

Giving the breakdown of the damages, Wakama said that 24 of the vehicles were completely burnt, 69 vehicles were vandalised while four of the vehicles destroyed were for operational duties.

He said that 82,000 kilogramme of assorted drugs were either looted, burnt or destroyed.

He said further that the destruction created a serious challenges in the prosecution of cases before the Federal High Court.

“Operations in the state have been completely grounded and there is an upsurge in the report of indiscriminate use and sale of drugs, the command is handicapped due to lack of operational base.