NDLEA launches drug abuse reduction campaign in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has launched War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) in Sokoto State.

The agency called on stakeholders to redouble efforts on reducing cases of drug abuse in the society.

Mr Abdul Abdullahi, the NDLEA Commander in charge of Sokoto state, inaugurated the campaign on Sunday, expressing concern over increase in drug abuse related cases across the state.

According to Abdullahi, the command had from January to date, seized a total of 43,752kg of different types of illicit drugs in the state.

“Illicit drugs consumed by the public causes more harm and added serious burdens to family members of the addicts beside existing challenges in the soceity.

“Remember, one out of every eight Nigerian is a victim of someone’s drug abuse problem, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC’s) report 2018,” Abdullahi said.

He explained that WADA means increased synergy on combating the menace of drug abuse emphasising that such approach was intended to ensure a multiplier approach.

The commander noted that the programme was being launched sequel to the initiatives of the NDLEA National Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa.

“Marwa perceived the need to have balance approach between drug supply control and drug demand control in the overall NDLEA activities.

“The programme fully engaged communities’ participation such that they take responsibility, to enhance healthy living and safer environment.

“This had been one of the decisive steps taken by the NDLEA for the task of clearing Nigeria from the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances,” he explained.

Abdullahi expressed appreciation to other law enforcement agencies and all stakeholders in the state who are supportive in the command’s discharge of statutory responsibilities. (NAN)

